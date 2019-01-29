Home Cities Hyderabad

Smiles restored: Hyderabad police rescue 325 missing kids, including 11 girls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have rescued as many as 325 children including 11 minor girls during its month-long Operation Smile V in the city. Speaking to media persons on Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the city police started Operation Smile - V on January 1 and has so far rescued children from conditions as varied as working in hazardous conditions to begging off of roads.

“17 teams have so far rescued 325 children including 11 girls. Of which, 53 have been admitted to rescue homes while 272 have been handed over to their parents. Seven of the rescued children were below 10 years of age, 38 between 11-14 while 280 were between the ages of 14-18 years,” explained the Commissioner.

Over a 100 rescued children hailed from states other than Telangana from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and even as far as Nepal.

During the operation, 14 cases were booked and a fine amount of Rs 6,75,365 imposed against various establishments for engaging in child labour. The rescued children were found making bags, bangles, biscuits, bakery, electrical items, mechanic shops, computer work, fabrications, welding shops, and tiffin centres in various industries.

“The Darpan Application was used for checking the details of children using the missing-children’s database. In a humane initiative, the city police admitted three of these children in schools as well -- two of which had dropped out due to family issues and were found wandering on the streets. They have been admitted to different schools in Secunderabad and were provided uniform, books by SI Rajini of Trimulgherry,” told Anjani Kumar.

A 10-year-old boy was working in an electrical shop due to financial problems at his home. He showed interest in joining a school and ASI Rafiuddin of the Golconda police station took the initiative to have him admitted to a school in Tappachabutra.

Operation Smile V

