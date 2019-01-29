Home Cities Hyderabad

Thanks to Hyderabad Metro compensation, this century-old institute is being restored

Built in the typical colonial-style, the two-storied building is adorned with well-lit hallways stacked with big classrooms on either side.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ongoing restoration works in classrooms (above) and the campus (below) of Vivek Vardhini Educational Society | Vinay Madapu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHEN THE Miyapur-LB Nagar Metro line was proposed in the meeting halls of HMRL, little did the project heads knew that not only were they improving the city’s transportation but would help conserve its heritage. The compensation money received by the Vivek Vardhini Educational Society -- after a bit of its property was claimed by the metro line -- is helping the 100-year-old institution restore its dilapidating structures.

Built in the typical colonial-style, the two-storied building is adorned with well-lit hallways stacked with big classrooms on either side. The institution came up between 1907 and 1923 on a five-acre plot and still has a school functioning in its premises.With time, the jack-arch roof deteriorated, its walls tattered and the classrooms were proving to be dangerous for children studying in the school.

ALSO READ | When Mahatma Gandhi visited Vivek Vardhani society

Explaining the same, Gautam Ramesh, manager of Jeernodhar Conservators, said, “The steel members in the jack-arch roof had corroded due to seepage of water among other factors. They were also falling off in some places. Ninety per cent of the primary steel structures of the roof had to be replaced.”There has always been a lack of funds which was the reason rehabilitation works could not be taken up earlier, said Anuradha Naik, the conservation architect heading the restoration project.

In need of severe restoration

The whole roof had to be brought down before it could be reconstructed using restored clay tiles, lime concrete instead of blue metal, lime wash instead of synthetic materials and waterproofed using traditional methods.“Lime lasts longer than cement or concrete,” said Ramesh adding that the roof works began almost eight to nine months ago.

As of now, the works are mainly concentrated in the second storey of the building. After they are completed, the ground floor will be taken up. Works are also taking place inside the classrooms.
“During the conservation works, we also found that through the years arches were turned into windows. Although we have maintained the original windows, we have outlined the arches to increase their aesthetic appeal.”Meanwhile the classrooms of the school -- where the restoration works are ongoing -- have been shifted to other buildings within the Vivek Vardhini campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp