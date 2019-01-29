Thanks to Hyderabad Metro compensation, this century-old institute is being restored

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: WHEN THE Miyapur-LB Nagar Metro line was proposed in the meeting halls of HMRL, little did the project heads knew that not only were they improving the city’s transportation but would help conserve its heritage. The compensation money received by the Vivek Vardhini Educational Society -- after a bit of its property was claimed by the metro line -- is helping the 100-year-old institution restore its dilapidating structures.

Built in the typical colonial-style, the two-storied building is adorned with well-lit hallways stacked with big classrooms on either side. The institution came up between 1907 and 1923 on a five-acre plot and still has a school functioning in its premises.With time, the jack-arch roof deteriorated, its walls tattered and the classrooms were proving to be dangerous for children studying in the school.

Explaining the same, Gautam Ramesh, manager of Jeernodhar Conservators, said, “The steel members in the jack-arch roof had corroded due to seepage of water among other factors. They were also falling off in some places. Ninety per cent of the primary steel structures of the roof had to be replaced.”There has always been a lack of funds which was the reason rehabilitation works could not be taken up earlier, said Anuradha Naik, the conservation architect heading the restoration project.

The whole roof had to be brought down before it could be reconstructed using restored clay tiles, lime concrete instead of blue metal, lime wash instead of synthetic materials and waterproofed using traditional methods.“Lime lasts longer than cement or concrete,” said Ramesh adding that the roof works began almost eight to nine months ago.

As of now, the works are mainly concentrated in the second storey of the building. After they are completed, the ground floor will be taken up. Works are also taking place inside the classrooms.

“During the conservation works, we also found that through the years arches were turned into windows. Although we have maintained the original windows, we have outlined the arches to increase their aesthetic appeal.”Meanwhile the classrooms of the school -- where the restoration works are ongoing -- have been shifted to other buildings within the Vivek Vardhini campus.