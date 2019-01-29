Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic volunteers help identify 14 junctions lacking pedestrian safety

There are about 14 different traffic junctions in Cyberabad where the traffic road lines and zebra crossings need a fresh coat of paint.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHEN it comes to community development, inclusivity is proven to be the best policy. In a first, traffic volunteers and public have come forward to help improve pedestrian safety on Cyberabad roads. They have identified and listed the lack of stop signs, zebra crossings or road markings at signals to the Cyberabad Police. Identifying junctions with roads both old and new, the list names at least 14 traffic junctions where the paint has withered away.

As more and more roads are being constructed in Cyberabad every month, people feel, the roads, once completed should have basic necessities like road markings, stop points and zebra-crossings ready before the roads are open to public so as to cause less road accidents and signal jumps.

Following several complaints, a letter was drafted marking all the major junctions in Cyberabad -- including those under construction -- which lacked stop lines, zebra-crossings and road markings. The letter was issued by Dy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar in November last year addressing the Zonal Commissioner (West Zone) GHMC for works to be taken up at the earliest.

“We identified these major traffic points with the help of public input and have forwarded the list to GHMC officials. The works are expected to begin within 15 days,” said DCP Cyberabad Vijay Kumar.
In Cyberabad limits there are more than 300 regular volunteers who work towards public awareness and road safety.

One of the traffic volunteers, S Sri Bharat said, “Government officials should be proactive when it comes to public safety and welcome such suggestions.”

