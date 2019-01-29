Home Cities Hyderabad

When Mahatma Gandhi visited Vivek Vardhani society

A hotbed of Telangana movement in the early 1940s, the Vivek Vardhini Educational Society also played its part in the national freedom struggle.

Visitors’ book at Vivek Vardhini with a message by Mahatma Gandhi, dated 1929, when he visited the institute to raise funds for the freedom struggle | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT WAS IN 1929 when Mahatma Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad Railway Station and was received by the founder of the Vivek Vardhini Educational Society—Waman Ramachandra Naik. While in Hyderabad, Gandhi raised funds for the freedom struggle, and received `15,000 in donations from well wishers. Gandhi had said, “In order to run the freedom movement successfully, I have come here to receive donations from you. You have to cooperate with me to reach our goal.”

Praising the communal harmony under Nizam’s rule, Gandhi had said, “I am very happy to know that in the Nizam’s State, Hindus and Muslims are living together. I have come to know that the Nizam has taken steps in banning cow slaughter. The British government has created differences among the Hindu and the Muslims.”

Apart from Gandhi, other nationalist leaders who had visited the school include, Annie Besant, the first Congress president, eminent scientist Sir CV Raman, first President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan and others.

