Army aspirant’s death a wake up call for government?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police investigating the death of an army aspirant due to electrocution at Moula Ali on Monday told the Railway Police Force not to conduct such large-scale events in future without proper permission especially since the venue has no facilities outside to cater the basic needs of such huge crowds.

The electricity department had disconnected power supply on the cables that claimed the life of Saika Aravind on Monday. Inquiries revealed that street lights were fixed on the electricity line passing through the area, but as it has become desolate, street lights were removed and the power supply stopped.Police said notices would be served to electricity department and the GHMC as they were named accused in the case registered for causing death of the youth due to negligence.