Blast in Jubilee Hills, 1 injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 43-year-old rag-picker Manik Rao, who tried to open a wasted paint box containing chemicals by hitting it with a stone, received minor burn injuries after the paint box exploded in the Venkatgiri locality of Jubilee Hills on Tuesday. Manik was shifted to OGH for treatment and his health condition is stable. DCP, West Zone, A R Srinivas, who visited the spot and examined the situation said that unused painting tin cans containing chemicals lie abandoned in the area. However, Manik Rao collected them and tried to break such tins for selling scrap when one of them exploded.