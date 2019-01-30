Hyderabad investors duped of more than Rs 15,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last few years, Multi Level Marketing (MLM) frauds under the guise of money circulation schemes, promising huge returns to investors in a short span of time have looted more than `10 lakh crore from investors across the country. The investors from the city alone have lost over `15,000 crore in the form of investments in such fraudulent schemes in the past six months, the police said.

Even as police are cracking the cases and arresting tens of persons, fraudsters are coming up with new schemes to lure people and trapping them successfully.

While fraudsters are always on the prowl to cheat gullible people, it is the ‘greed of the people’ to make quick money in short terms that is landing them in trouble, opine police officials.

READ | Hyderabad MLM scam: From small trader to duping people of crores of rupees

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act came into effect on December 12, 1978, but still companies are devising new schemes in pyramid structures and cheating people.

“People who are investing in any scheme should be doubly cautious before going ahead. One should not believe their claims and cross check the authenticity if they are registered with Reserve Bank of India and under Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Act. The details of the registered companies are available on the websites also,” he said.