GHMC now certified open defecation-free plus plus

GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said that it was just the previous year that the Central government had re-certified the city ODF.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been certified with the open defecation-free plus plus (ODF++) status following a third party inspection conducted by a central team a few days ago. On paper, this means that the corporation is open urination free and has undertaken scientific treatment of faecal sludge using sewage treatment plants. The city was re-declared ODF last year.

The ODF++  status is conferred to those cities that treat 100 per cent of their faecal matter using sewage treatment apart from being open urination free, with no open drainage.

GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said that it was just the previous year that the Central government had re-certified the city ODF. “GHMC has been making all efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city. We are hoping to perform better in the SS 2019,” he added.

As per ODF protocol and norms, the ODF re-certification happens every six months. Accordingly, GHMC has completed its field inspection for ODF++ certification on January 19 and 20. He said that open urination is an area of concern in every city; unless, the public toilets are neat and tidy, people are reluctant to use them.

‘Swachh’ points to GHMC

Thanks to the ODF++ certification, GHMC would gain 250 marks in full for the Swachh Sarvekshan 2019, which in turn, would help them in securing better rank in the same.GHMC has constructed several categories of toilets across the city like Built Operate Transfer (BOT), Prefabricated, Sulabh, Engineering and SHE toilets (e-toilets). It has also convinced around 259 fuel stations and 280 restaurants in the city to give access to their toilets for public use.

Meanwhile, for the certification, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has established 18 faecal sludge and septage plants across the city to tackle the large burden of untreated faecal waste.

The authority has also made these 18 STPs in such a way that it can facilitate co-treatment of septage. This has been achieved by HMWS&SB and GHMC in coordination with ASCI over last two months.

