GMR to create pharma logistics value chain

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote pharma business in the city, GMR Hyderabad Airport would be working towards developing a full-fledged pharmaceutical value chain logistics at the Hyderabad airport and also aims at doubling the airport’s cargo capacity, announced its official on Tuesday.

Speaking at Pharmerging Expo event, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) SGK Kishore, said, “In the coming years, we are looking at developing a full-fledged pharmaceutical value chain logistics getting developed at RGI Airport. Meanwhile, existing capacity is all set to get doubled.”

According to GMR, the current terminal handling 1,50,000 MT cargo annually will be expanded to handle double the capacity. “We have come out with comprehensive master plan to ensure that the facility gets expanded,” he said.

In Hyderabad airport, 60 per cent of the cargo exports comprise pharma products. Since there has been a growing demand for temperature-controlled facilities, Kishore said that meet the demand. GMR will also ‘explore’ blockchain technology ‘to make data available in real time throughout the pharma cargo chain.

After pharma, GMR’s next focus area would be perishables because a large amount food and vegetables are exported out of Hyderabad. “The State government is encouraging farmers to produce export quality vegetable products. We are also focusing on marine products from Andhra Pradesh as Hyderabad Airport has a huge opportunity to come out as an air cargo hub for marine products.”