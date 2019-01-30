Heera Group founder brought to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police produced Heera Group of companies founder chairperson Nowhera Shaik before the Ranga Reddy district court here on Tuesday in connection with pending cases related to a Ponzi scheme. She was brought to the city on PT warrant from AP. The court remanded her to 14-day judicial custody, after which she was shifted to Cherlapally central prison.

Meanwhile, victims continue to lodge complaints against Nowhera and her companies at different police stations in Hyderabad. Fresh complaints were received at SR Nagar and Malakpet police stations recently and there were cases already pending with Central Crime Station of Hyderabad, which had earlier arrested Nowhera.