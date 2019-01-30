Hyderabad DRI unit finds 2 kg gold bars in Air India flight at RGI airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Hyderabad unit busted a gold smuggling attempt and seized two gold bars weighing around 2 kilos. The gold bars worth over Rs 66 lakh in Indian market, were concealed inside the aircraft, said DRI sources.

According to DRI, based on a tip that gold was being smuggled by concealing under the passenger seats of an Air India flight coming from Dubai, they conducted searches in the flight after it landed at the RGI airport.

During searches, they found an unclaimed material wrapped in a black cloth and concealed under the seat cushion. On opening they found two gold bars wrapped in the cloth.

Officials suspect that the gold was being smuggled by an international gang operating from the Gulf.

Last Sunday, DRI officials seized two gold bars weighing 1.9kilos from an aircraft that initially had it's international leg from Saudi arabia to Trivandrum and had made domestic runs to Mumbai, Delhi, Indore before reaching Hyderabad.

Officials are now verifying if a similar modus operandi was followed to smuggle this consignment.