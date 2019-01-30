Massive fire breaks out at annual Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad, several stalls gutted

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out at the all India industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present.

Hundreds of make-shift stalls were charred down as several lakhs of property went up in flame. At least ten people were rushed to hospital following suffocation.

During the peak hours of around 8:30 p.m, a fire broke out at Mahesh Bank stall in the interiors of the exhibition. With the shops located close to each other, the fire quickly spread across the parallel stretch.

A major fire accident broke out at the ongoing #Numaish in Nampally. Fire officials termed the fire to be "serious".



* Fire tenders are being sent to douse the flames.@NewIndianXpress @Director_EVDM @HYDTP @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/IzIktEqEIy — Ajay Moses (@ajaymoses_tnie) January 30, 2019

As per officials at least 150 stalls were engulfed in flames. However, unofficial reports point it at 400. Though the visitors were quick to rush out of the incidence of fire, few persons who were trying to protect their property suffered suffocation due to the increasing smoke emanating from the various kinds of materials that went up in flames.

People watch major fire which broke out inside 79th All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

"The fire originated due to a short circuit at Mahesh Bank. The issue was not about being unprepared for a fire disaster but as the stalls were closely kept that it became tough for the fire tenders to move in. The fire only increased because all the stalls put up were of highly flammable materials," said Vishwajit Kampati, Director enforcement, vigilance, and disaster management (EVDM).

The state disaster response and fire services department have already deployed fire tenders to meet contingencies. However, the fire tenders could not seize fire as the spread was quick. There were 19 fire tenders that were pressed to service and put down the flames.

The officials termed the fire accident "serious" in nature. A panic struck people have rushed out of the exhibition fearing asphyxiation resulting in a mild stampede-like situation at the entrance of the gate.

"The fire started due to a short-circuit at Mahesh Bank stall and quickly spread through the entire stretch. Some of us lost Rs 10 lakh while others even more," said an eye-witness.

It may be noted that the grounds are spread across 23-acres and hosted for the period of more than 45 days. More than 50,000 people are present at any given time at the exhibition grounds as people from all walks of life descend to witness the yearly once sale.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA T Raja Singh has called for the exhibition to be moved outside the city. "In all major cities, the exhibition of such scale is placed outside so that there is enough breathing space between each of the stalls. Here that is not the case as the stalls are closely placed, leading to many catching fires."

Home minister Md Mahmood Ali and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the exhibition in the night and said the situation was totally under control.

"A major mishap was averted as all departments including police, fire services, traffic etc were alert and worked in tandem. 60-150 shops were gutted and on Thursday morning the exhibition society and all stall owners will meet to discuss the compensation for damages.," said Yadav adding that it was a first of its kind accident at the exhibition.