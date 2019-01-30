Home Cities Hyderabad

Multi-level marketing racket busted in Hyderabad

Police have identified 1,385 customers in Rs. 1 lakh scheme, 144 customers in Rs. 2 lakh scheme, 19 customers under Rs. 5 lakh and four customers in Rs. 10 lakh scheme.

Published: 30th January 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The local police here arrested three people on Wednesday for allegedly cheating the public through an illegal multi-level marketing racket running to Rs 100 crore. 

The police said, Jinna Srikanth, the prime accused along with two others, started multi-level marketing business M/s Green Gold Biotech in December 2014 without getting requisite permission from the state authorities. They introduced schemes to 1,550 customers with an intention to cheat them.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Prize Chits And Money Circulation Schemes Act and Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act has been registered against the accused

For promoting the multilevel marketing the accused introduced different levels of Agents/stockiest and induced them with 12 months proportionate incentive on direct/indirect team businesses for a period of 12 months, commission on the monthly basis and bonanzas like mobile phones, laptops, bikes etc at the year ending. Initially, the company paid the members the promised amount but later refused to do so.

During the preliminary investigation, police have identified 1,385 customers in Rs. 1 lakh scheme, 144 customers in Rs. 2 lakh scheme, 19 customers under Rs. 5 lakh and four customers in Rs. 10 lakh scheme.

With the extorted money, the accused purchased a 3BHK flat at Peerzadiguda worth Rs. 1 crore and a HEXA car. He also gave away a huge amount of money to his close aides and managed to stock raw material in the Uppal godown

The accused later expanded their business to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, after building a large customer base, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp