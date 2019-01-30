T-Hub gets  new CEO in Ravi Narayan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based startup engine T-Hub has announced the appointment of Ravi Narayan, who was earlier global director of Microsoft for Startups, as its new Chief Executive Officer.In a career spanning over two decades, Narayan has worked as a product engineer, entrepreneur and investor. He has co-founded three companies, which he held from their inception to their successful acquisitions. In the past, he has advised the Karnataka government and national governments of Singapore and Malaysia. During his time in Bengaluru, he chaired the TiE Entrepreneurial Summit (TES), NASSCOM Product Conclave and PAN IIT Conclave.