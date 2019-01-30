Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub gets  new CEO in Ravi Narayan

City-based startup engine T-Hub has announced the appointment of Ravi Narayan, who was earlier global director of Microsoft for Startups, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based startup engine T-Hub has announced the appointment of Ravi Narayan, who was earlier global director of Microsoft for Startups, as its new Chief Executive Officer.In a career spanning over two decades, Narayan has worked as a product engineer, entrepreneur and investor. He has co-founded three companies, which he held from their inception to their successful acquisitions. In the past, he has advised the Karnataka government and national governments of Singapore and Malaysia. During his time in Bengaluru, he chaired the TiE Entrepreneurial Summit (TES), NASSCOM Product Conclave and PAN IIT Conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp