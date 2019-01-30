The annual Hyderabadi shopping affair

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its 79th year, Numaish, the annual carnival held at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, subverts several rules of this fast-paced world where instant gratification and air-conditioned shopping malls are the norms. This annual fete, still loyal to the old-fashioned ‘mela’ format, makes visitors shop and spend time in true Hyderabadi ‘hallu, hallu’ style. It’s a picnic, it’s a fair, it’s a giant food court and a study in the city’s ways – all rolled into one. Right at the entry, you hear and see the patient traffic man with his relentless cries to clear the road. When he says in exasperation, “Bacche to kya, bade bhi ghum jaare,” (it’s not only children who are losing their way, adults are getting lost too), you can’t help but chuckle.

After getting an entry ticket (`30) and going through quite a well-managed security procedure, you brace up for the sea of humanity ahead. But if you look closely, there is method in the madness. Almost nobody pushes or shoves. Families sit placidly around the Mahatma Gandhi statue, which was reportedly set up as a selfie spot. The entrance from Gandhi Bhavan entrance has the #ILoveNumaish spot to enable selfies. When I ask about the other selfie spot, a giant Eiffel Tower, a policeman tells me it had been pulled down, but no one knows why. There was supposed to be an app, but it is not available in Google Play.

The Pista House haleem outlet looks like a mini war zone, but still functioning due to alert workers. They should, however, install more dustbins outside their stall as the ones already there are filled in no time. Policemen are deployed in large numbers, and SHE teams are also there in mufti, they inform. They tell visitors to be aware of pick pockets.

As you stroll around, you see grandpas and grandmas, uncles and aunts, phufas and phufis, and large baccha parties. You can make out that a few families have come from other districts as they sit on the sides of the path in circles with large bags, talking and eating. There are quite a few people on wheelchairs, and one of the caretakers says, “Moving around in the exhibition is fine, but going to the toilets and shops is tough. There are no ramps, and we have to hoist the wheelchairs which is exhausting.” Are you listening, organisers?

Besides haleem, kulfi seems to the great unifier in the fair. Almost everyone, from children to the ones with dentures, has one in hand. At one spot, people have gathered around a small stage where Mimicry Ashok regales people with Hyderabadi puns. He is also a ventriloquist, and he along with his puppet, seem to have won the hearts of the children who respond enthusiastically to his jokes and record the programme.

The energy shifts near the joyrides where adults and children shout for the mercy of the Gods in gay abandon, and then go for another round. The Gokul Chat outlet near the joyride is full. You can sense the excitement of the children as they stand red-faced and toes curled, for their turn in one of the gravity-defying rides. One constant companion in the fair is the music system. The DJ seems to be a fan of Kishore Kumar and a few of the sombre songs blare out the loudspeakers in sharp contrast to the gay atmosphere. It is sometimes interspersed with the announcement of a lost child. But nearly everyone goes home from Numaish with shopping bags, tummies and hearts filled, after an evening of nostalgia and aimless meanderings.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

