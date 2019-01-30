The song of the serpent

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the surface, it may look like a documentation of the dancer’s choreography. But if you delve deeper, the underlying layers unfurl, you will see the dancer’s internal struggle and her quest: to relate, to explore, to internalise and finally through the medium of her art, which is dance, to completely unite and finally merge into her subject as an inseparable entity. But in the process, has the dancer lost her identity? No, she has come out triumphant, as she has managed to erase the fine line between art and the artist. This struggle, the mission and the journey were condensed into a 28-minute documentary – Sarpatatwam: a film created by the Mohiniattam dancer, Methil Devika. It was screened in Prasad’s Film Club on Sunday.

Both worshipped and feared, the serpent plays a great role in the Hindu religion and mythology. The mystic composer Pambatti Siddhar used the serpent as a motif in his many writings about the wakening of self and to explain the philosophy behind this process. The nobility and sublimity of the Cobra, which symbolically represents the power of Kundalini in human beings, is hailed with spiritual flavour by the poet and each verse ends with the refrain ‘Aadu paambe!’

The enchanting setting of the temple, a dilapidated structure in the green wilderness of the Kowdiar Palace complex lends a certain supernatural element to the film. The dancer interprets the serpent’s movements with sinuous grace and fearsome veracity. Shifting between the physical and the spiritual through Siddhar’s song, Methil transforms physically into a serpent, merging with her subject. Here her facial and eye movements adopt a mystical stance with hypnotic elements. At this crucial moment, her serpent self reflects “the intelligence behind spiritual maturity through altered states of consciousness.”

Towards the end of the dance, we see an elaborately drawn ‘kalam’ – a painting drawn on the floor in five colours representing the five elements. The dancer moves in circles, mixing up all colours with her feet and thus destroying the painting. One may be tempted to interpret and compare it to the similar ritual of ‘Kalamezhuthu’ (the unique powder drawing in Kerala temples), that develops through three stages – Kalamezhuthu, drawing the picture, Kalam Pattu, the rendering of the myth related to the deity to the accompaniment of traditional instruments and Kalam Thullal, the final stage in which the myth is performed in a stylised form following which the Kalam is erased.

Directed by Rajesh Kadamba and Methil Devika, ‘Sarpatatwam’ scores on innovative cinematography and Aparna Sharma’s singing. In the last ten minutes of the film Methil Devika in conversation with Ian Seth reveals how she was drawn into the world of the serpent and its mystical powers; her inspiration; her journey through the process; the spiritual mysticism; and what the destruction of the gorgeous painting represents. This information helps the uninitiated understand and appreciate the cultural ethos in the Indian context.

A brilliant film by all means: a new and fresh approach to documentary filmmaking, a rare and intriguing subject, visually pleasing and intellectually stimulating. No wonder it has entered the Oscars Contention list. Something that the whole dance fraternity could be proud of!!