When in city, George Fernandes never missed his Irani chai

HYDERABAD: “He would come in conspicuously and sit in a corner sipping away on the tea, biscuits and Japanese cakes and only after he left the space would we know that George Fernandes had come in,” These were the simple warm memories that Mohammed Kazim, owner of the historic Garden Restaurant in Secunderabad had to share of the former defense minister who passed away in Delhi Tuesday.

The minister had a very brief yet important connection with Hyderabad which saw him grow as a tall political leader.Various political leaders from Telangana recount him fondly for his fierce speeches and strikes called by him during the 70s and 80s in the city. It was during these times that Fernandes would drop in to Secunderabad’s famous restaurant. “He would come here during the occasional strikes and demand for rights of the workers employed in the Railways. His leadership was visible at that point itself. It was only fitting that he went on to become the railway minister in 1989,” recounted K Laxman, state BJP president.

And so whenever Fernandes landed in Hyderabad, Kazim recounts that their restaurant’s warm tea never skipped his memory. “He would walk in with no airs, unlike other politicians of the day. He was a very down to earth man,” recounts Kazim, who has been running the iconic restaurant for 77 years now.

And it was this facet of his that etched him as the ‘gentleman’ in everyone’s minds. “We never got a chance to interact but he would spend up to two hours at the cafe holding discussions. Once he had even brought his family to taste our tea,” remembered Kazim.