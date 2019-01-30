Home Cities Hyderabad

When in city, George Fernandes never missed his Irani chai

The minister had a very brief yet important connection with Hyderabad which saw him grow as a tall political leader.

Published: 30th January 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “He would come in conspicuously and sit in a corner sipping away on the tea, biscuits and Japanese cakes and only after he left the space would we know that George Fernandes had come in,” These were the simple warm memories that Mohammed Kazim, owner of the historic Garden Restaurant in Secunderabad had to share of the former defense minister who passed away in Delhi Tuesday.

The minister had a very brief yet important connection with Hyderabad which saw him grow as a tall political leader.Various political leaders from Telangana recount him fondly for his fierce speeches and strikes called by him during the 70s and 80s in the city. It was during these times that Fernandes would drop in to Secunderabad’s famous restaurant. “He would come here during the occasional strikes and demand for rights of the workers employed in the Railways. His leadership was visible at that point itself. It was only fitting that he went on to become the railway minister in 1989,” recounted K Laxman, state BJP president.

And so whenever Fernandes landed in Hyderabad, Kazim recounts that their restaurant’s warm tea never skipped his memory. “He would walk in with no airs, unlike other politicians of the day. He was a very down to earth man,” recounts Kazim, who has been running the iconic restaurant for 77 years now.
And it was this facet of his that etched him as the ‘gentleman’ in everyone’s minds. “We never got a chance to interact but he would spend up to two hours at the cafe holding discussions. Once he had even brought his family to taste our tea,” remembered Kazim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp