‘Difficult to identify unless there is prior information’

Those who conceal the consignment inside the aircraft before it takes off from the departure point are usually well-trained by the smuggling gangs.

Published: 31st January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unless there has been a tip-off, it would be almost impossible for the officials to bust a gold-smuggling attempt when the modus operandi being used is concealing the gold inside an aircraft. Except the cockpit, the entire aircraft space is an open platform for the smugglers to hide the gold. However, sealing it to the armrest or pushing it into the space under the seat cushion are the most popular methods.

Those who conceal the consignment inside the aircraft before it takes off from the departure point are usually well-trained by the smuggling gangs. They are even made to record the entire exercise on their mobile phones. The biggest advantage in this modus operandi is that, usually, even the cleaning staff is unable to spot the gold in the aircraft. 

According to the investigation officials, considering the amount of gold being smuggled, this is a comparatively risky process. The method will only let the smugglers to smuggle carry gold in the form of bars, of which the maximum weight could be two kilos.

In more than 90 per cent of the cases that have been detected in the past at major airports in different parts of the country, the gold bars seized have weighed around two kilogram. In comparison, when the gold is being smuggled in using a hand bag or other equipments, etc., it can come in different forms.However, the distint advantage here is that except for the handlers involved, no one will know of the gold being smuggled in the first place.

