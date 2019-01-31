Employers largely ‘walk free’ from child labour cases

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According data from the office of commissioner of labour for the year ending March 2018, there were show cause notices issued to 1,402 employers under the provisions of MC Mehta case. While there are as many as 1,397 who are yet to deposit the mandatory amount to the welfare fund. These welfare funds are opened in each rescued child labourer’s name with `20,000 deposited by the employers for rehabilitation of the child. The idea was mooted in the landmark 1996 judgment in MC Mehta vs state of Tamil Nadu.

As yet another ‘Operation Smile’ to rescue children from the clutches of child labour comes to an end, questions of how efficiently are they holding the employers accountable are being raised. Child rights activists argue that the penality accorded under the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986 is not enough to curb employers to keep away from employing children. “In the recent penalties charged by the labour department officials on the employer, a meagre amount of `300 or `500 was charged,” pointed child rights activist Achyutha Rao. “Heavy penalities should be imposed because the employers who usually flout norms are found to be regular culprits,” he added.

Interestingly, there are about 300 children rescued from each district, the most being from the urban districts including Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. But there are only 40 children who have benefited and 53 rehabilitated through the provisions enshrined under the MC Mehta case.

“It is true that there are several prosecutions pending but this is because these cases against employers are pending in court in Nampally. Secondly is that many children are actually of older, as per certificates produced,” observed E Gangadhar from State resource centre.