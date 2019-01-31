For one meal and Rs 2,000 we worked from 11am to 2am: 13-yr-old labourer

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the month-long multi-departmental exercise ‘Operation Smile’ to rescue children from the clutches of child labour comes to an end, it is being deemed a largely successful operation. But for many of those rescued from child labour, it is a life back to abject poverty and uncertainty henceforth.

“My older sister got married in October. We had a lot of expenses to bear and very few people who worked in the family after my father had passed away,” said 15-year-old Shiyas (name changed) who was rescued and hails from Darbhanga district of Bihar. Despite a huge family with nine siblings, seven boys and two girls, he states that the family could never gather enough money for marital expenses, forcing him, the youngest, to become a labourer.

Express Illustration

Shiyas, along with 13-year-old Ashfaq (name changed) were rescued from a small cottage industry which makes bags in Talab Katta near Bhavani Nagar. They used to work 15-hour shifts everyday for a daily wages as low as `2,000 to `3,000 and one meal per day. “We woke up every day at 11 am and worked till 2 am in the night. We got eight hours of sleep so it was alright..we slept right there beside the fabric we cut daily,” recounts Ashfaq, who with five others, used to cut out the fabric for bag’s upper handle and insert foam in the straps of the bag, day after day, for the last two months.

Ashfaq’s elder brother came to the city first and found a job for himself. “He told me that if I work there won’t be stress at home. It is after all just one year of losing school right, after the wedding I can study,” he shared.

In a freewheeling interaction with rescued children from hazardous workspaces in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, high demands of dowry and agrarian crisis were found to be most commonly cited reasons for choosing to go to big cities and earn money. “I thought with my 1.5 acre land I would not have to take up labour. I do not have borewells to supply water round the year and depend on rains. Since it never rained enough I was forced to come work with my children so I can feed them,” claimed father of one of the rescued children.

In the absence of water facility round the year, farmers often go to other states to work as labour. He, along with other parents of rescued children, clamoured and begged the authorities at transit points saying they were helpless. A similar travesty was shared by the children rescued from the brick kilns of Shankarpally where as many as 36 children, hailing from the eastern state of Orissa, were rescued.

children underpaid

A lot of children rescued in the semi-annual drive are found to be grossly underpaid as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. As in the case of actor Bhanu Priya allegedly employing a minor as domestic help for a meager `5,000 in exchange of 24-hour service, a lot of children are underpaid. “The concerned labour officer who files the prosecution calculated the deficit amount multiplied by ten times to ensure that justice is done,” Gangadhar said.