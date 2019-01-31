Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold worth Rs 66 lakhs found concealed in aircraft

This is the second such incident that has been reported at the RGI airport, the first being two weeks ago, wherein the gold was being smuggled by concealing it in the aircraft.

Malabar Gold

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted yet another gold-smuggling attempt on Wednesday and seized two gold bars weighing around 2 kilograms. According to DRI sources, the gold bars, worth over `66 lakh in the Indian market, were concealed inside an aircraft that had arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad.

This is the second such incident that has been reported at the RGI airport, the first being two weeks ago, wherein the gold was being smuggled by concealing it in the aircraft.According to the DRI sleuths, a team of officials conducted a search in the Air India (AI 952) flight after all passengers disembarked from the carrier, based on a tip-off they had received. Subsequently, they found an unclaimed material wrapped in a black cloth and concealed under the cushion of one of the seats. On unwrapping the cloth, they found two gold bars wrapped in the cloth.

Though the officials could not trace the person who concealed the gold bars, inquiries revealed that the flight was scheduled to make domestic runs to Vizag and Delhi. Officials suspect that the gold was being smuggled by an international gang operating from the Gulf. 

