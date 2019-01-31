Home Cities Hyderabad

Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting boy, girl

The accused had claimed that he was suffering from mental illness since 2012 but no authentic documents (medical report) were filed in support of his claim, the prosecutor added.

Published: 31st January 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse
By PTI

HYDERABAD: A local court Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10-years and seven-years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minors.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala convicted the man in two separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the IPC.

The accused got 10-years in jail for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy and a seven-year sentence for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on August 23, 2016, Additional Public Prosecutor (PP) K Pratap Reddy said. The sentences will run concurrently, Reddy added.

According to the prosecution, the girl was dragged to an isolated plot by the accused and sexually assaulted. A couple of hours later, he sexually assaulted the boy after luring him with chocolate, the prosecution said.

Therefore, the court held that his contention did not hold water, the prosecutor said further.

The girl and the boy had identified the accused while DNA profiling also helped in nailing him, the prosecutor added.

