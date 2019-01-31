Home Cities Hyderabad

Man who trains SME entrepreneurs

Quantum Leap Learning Solutions coaches family businesses and corporate entrepreneurs in running a profitable and sustainable businesses.

By Venu Srikanth
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Real learning happens when one is ready to unlearn and relearn”, says Rajiv Talreja, founder of Quantum Leap Learning Solutions, a company that coaches SME entrepreneurs. He is also the author of ‘Lead or Bleed’, an economic guide he wrote based on his experience of being an entrepreneur since the age of 19 years.

Explaining the importance of SMEs, he says: “SMEs are a large community that has been neglected. They have a great potential but lack proper mentoring. Also, they contribute a major part to the GDP of the nation.”

Quantum Leap Learning Solutions coaches family businesses and corporate entrepreneurs in running a profitable and sustainable businesses. The Masterminds of Business Acceleration is an 18-20 months graduation programme which coaches entrepreneurs. Over 13 batches of entrepreneurs have graduated in the Masterminds of Business Acceleration programme in around 3 years and have flourished in their businesses.

Talreja says: “We mentor the entrepreneurs who are into SME businesses to transform their companies for a better way of functioning. The entrepreneurs who have been a part of this programme saw a tremendous progress in their business. Some even had a 100% growth rate in their company profits.”“We have already impacted over 5000 entrepreneurs across five countries,” he adds.

