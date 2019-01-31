Metro really disabled-friendly?

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite metro stations in the city being disabled-friendly, the ramps that lead to the lift in many of the metro platforms in the city are blocked by bollards. Short vertical posts placed at the entry and exit points of pavements are known as bollards. Lakdi-ka-pul, Errum Manzil, Khairatabad and Rasoolpura are some of the many stations facing this hindrance.

While the main reason behind constructing these bollards is to prevent two-wheelers and bicycles from encroaching the pedestrian area, these bollards at Khairatabad, Rasoolpura metro stations among others has clearly not been thought through.

As a result despite the ramps, a person cannot use them due to the path blocking the ramps themselves.

“These bollards have been recently installed. Even the pavement leading to the lift at Lakdi-ka-pul has broken tiles making it more difficult for me. I need someone to help me reach the platform every time.

As a result, I have stopped using the metro,” said Roshne Kannan, who is confined to a wheelchair following a recent surgery expressing his displeasure with the new design.