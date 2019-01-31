Home Cities Hyderabad

Nine other highly polluted cities also need clean air plan

According to the ambient air quality standards of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM10 annual average concentrations should not go beyond 60 micrograms per meter cube.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad has a clean air action plan in place, developed by the state pollution control board to improve air quality in the city, as part of Central government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) but what about other cities and towns in Telangana which are also suffering from air pollution? 
A recent report by environmental NGO Greenpeace highlights that nine cities/towns in Telangana apart from Hyderabad, are suffering from air pollution and stresses the need for implementing air quality improvement programmes in these cities as well before the condition becomes worse. 

The NCAP, launched earlier this month by the Centre, aims to reduce Particulate Matter (PM) concentration in 102 cities across India including Hyderabad, by 20-30 per cent by 2024, as compared to the PM concentrations in 2017. 

Greenpeace report points out that if PM10 concentrations in air recorded in various cities in 2017 are to be considered, then there are nine cities/towns in Telangana where PM10 concentrations were recorded above permissible limits.  They are Kothur, Sangareddy, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad where annual average concentrations of PM10 were higher than permissible limits and Mahbubnagar, Medak, where the monthly PM10 concentrations were above permissible levels. 

PM10 are small particles released from various sources like automobile exhaust, thermal power plants, dust or biomass burning, which have a circumference of approximately 10 micrometers. These particles are dangerous as they get suspended in air for long periods and can get into lungs as people breathe air, causing respiratory and other health problems. 

According to the ambient air quality standards of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM10 annual average concentrations should not go beyond 60 micrograms per meter cube. However, in the nine cities of Telangana pointed out in Greenpeace report, the PM10 concentrations were beyond this limit, ranging between 61-80. In Hyderabad, the PM10 levels were dangerously beyond prescribed standards, between 108-133 depending on the area. 

Sunil Dahiya, senior campaigner, Greenpeace India said, “The 102 cities selected by the Central government for NCAP are based on PM values recorded between 2011-2015, when air pollution monitoring stations were not installed in many cities. If 2017 values are to be considered, then 139 more cities will join the list,” he said. However, Telangana state pollution control board officials are oblivious of this fact. A senior official when contacted said, the condition of air quality in other cities in the State is not as bad as Hyderabad and is not a cause of worry. 

annual avg concentrations of PM10 in some cities other than Hyderabad (in mg/m3)

Kothur    80 
Warangal    66 
Karimnagar    74 
Adilabad    65 
Sangareddy    63 
Nizamabad    61 
Ramagundam    76 
Mahbubnagar    80
Medak    80 
Maximum permissible limit of PM10 as per ambient air quality standards - 60

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp