Nine other highly polluted cities also need clean air plan

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has a clean air action plan in place, developed by the state pollution control board to improve air quality in the city, as part of Central government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) but what about other cities and towns in Telangana which are also suffering from air pollution?

A recent report by environmental NGO Greenpeace highlights that nine cities/towns in Telangana apart from Hyderabad, are suffering from air pollution and stresses the need for implementing air quality improvement programmes in these cities as well before the condition becomes worse.

The NCAP, launched earlier this month by the Centre, aims to reduce Particulate Matter (PM) concentration in 102 cities across India including Hyderabad, by 20-30 per cent by 2024, as compared to the PM concentrations in 2017.

Greenpeace report points out that if PM10 concentrations in air recorded in various cities in 2017 are to be considered, then there are nine cities/towns in Telangana where PM10 concentrations were recorded above permissible limits. They are Kothur, Sangareddy, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad where annual average concentrations of PM10 were higher than permissible limits and Mahbubnagar, Medak, where the monthly PM10 concentrations were above permissible levels.

PM10 are small particles released from various sources like automobile exhaust, thermal power plants, dust or biomass burning, which have a circumference of approximately 10 micrometers. These particles are dangerous as they get suspended in air for long periods and can get into lungs as people breathe air, causing respiratory and other health problems.

According to the ambient air quality standards of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM10 annual average concentrations should not go beyond 60 micrograms per meter cube. However, in the nine cities of Telangana pointed out in Greenpeace report, the PM10 concentrations were beyond this limit, ranging between 61-80. In Hyderabad, the PM10 levels were dangerously beyond prescribed standards, between 108-133 depending on the area.

Sunil Dahiya, senior campaigner, Greenpeace India said, “The 102 cities selected by the Central government for NCAP are based on PM values recorded between 2011-2015, when air pollution monitoring stations were not installed in many cities. If 2017 values are to be considered, then 139 more cities will join the list,” he said. However, Telangana state pollution control board officials are oblivious of this fact. A senior official when contacted said, the condition of air quality in other cities in the State is not as bad as Hyderabad and is not a cause of worry.

annual avg concentrations of PM10 in some cities other than Hyderabad (in mg/m3)

Kothur 80

Warangal 66

Karimnagar 74

Adilabad 65

Sangareddy 63

Nizamabad 61

Ramagundam 76

Mahbubnagar 80

Medak 80

Maximum permissible limit of PM10 as per ambient air quality standards - 60