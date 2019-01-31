Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad college student beaten up in hostel, parents in dark

An intermediate student was allegedly beaten up by his friend in the college hostel, when they were playing.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An intermediate student was allegedly beaten up by his friend in the college hostel, when they were playing. Though the teenager’s jaw was fractured, the college management kept his family in the dark. But when his father came to know of the incident and questioned the college management, they allegedly threatened him of dire consequences following which the parents lodged a complaint with Dundigal police of Cyberabad.

According to police, G Diwakar (18) of Mancherial district is in intermediate second year at Akshara Junior College in Gandimaisamma village of Dundigal, Cyberabad. On December 20, when he and his friend D Raju, also from Mancherial, were playing, Raju allegedly punched Diwakar in the face. His parents claim to have spent `3.5 lakh treatment. “When I went to the college, the chairman and principal threatened of dire consequences despite knowing that we belong to scheduled community.” said Gangadhar. 

B Suman, sub-inspector from Dundigal police station said accused Raju is still absconding.“We are also verifying on the allegations levelled against the college management. Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed,” he said.

