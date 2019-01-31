Thota Vaikuntam’s work at India Art Fair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 11th edition of India Art Fair is touted to be the biggest fair of modern and contemporary Indian art is scheduled to be organised from January 31 to February 3, 2019 in capital city New Delhi. Two artists from Telangana Thota Vaikuntam and Neha Verma from Lucknow are participating in the India Art Fair on behalf of Kalakriti Art Gallery this year.

Thota Vaikuntam, who is participating in the Art Fair on behalf of Kalakriti at focus booth E13 conjures a vision of figures, mostly women, and man in particular, are frequent subjects for his works clad in brilliantly hued garments grafted on to local tradition through his choice of subject and costume.

His works subjects concentrated on his immediate surroundings. Vaikuntam’s art has a sense of strength to it, a power that emanates from the paint or charcoal that he applies to the surface, from his controlled lines, and from the fine strokes that he executes. His early series of works depicts everyone and everything from the village – scholars, farmers, devadasis, utensils, pots, measuring scales and doors. The series reflects the various shades and ethos of rural India and is a revelation of the inspiration that he draws from life around him.

Another participant from Kalakriti, Neha Verma is the part of the project booth P05. Her work is a personal interpretation of a collective experience woven in and around the traditional consort of architectural patterns. Hailing from the city of Nawabs her works witnessed the perpetual influence of Hyderabad and Lucknavi architecture, her works romanticized beauty in geometric forms and patterns.

Creating multiple layers allows Neha to juxtapose various experiences from different time frames in a single matrix. Visually what drew Neha to the art installation was the incorporation of the patterns within the carpet, the compartmentalized spatial structure, and the way at times the composition moves out of the rigid structure of multiple layers as a frame in the latter.

India Art Fair reflects the country’s fast-developing art scene, as well as offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighboring states.