Home Cities Hyderabad

‘We are being slapped e-challans for no fault’

Apart from Ola and Uber cab drivers, even bike and private car owners also stated there that they were also falsely fined in such instances.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the traffic police in the city have been issuing e-challans to the people flouting the rules on road, many cars and bike drivers in the city decry of being issued e-challan  when they are in unavoidable circumstances such as giving way to ambulance at  traffic signals and waiting on the road for picking up customers. 

Ola and Uber cab drivers complain that though they are driving within the speed limit and following rules, sometimes they are forced to stop near no parking or near traffic junctions to oblige their customers during which time traffic police on patrol capture their license plate and fine them. 

“Each of these drivers earn anywhere between `800- `1,000 a day and they have to shell out nearly `1,000 by way of e-challans,’’ Telangana Taxi and Cab drivers Association JAC Shaik Salauddin, said. JAC members met DCP (Traffic)  LS Chauhan on Wednesday and submitted a proposal requesting the traffic police to verify such cases and hear the reasons of the drivers who were forced to pay fines.

Apart from Ola and Uber cab drivers, even bike and private car owners also stated there that they were also falsely fined in such instances. “Many of us are stopped at the signal and have to give way for the ambulance. We are aware that we need to give way and move forward. But what if we get a challan for moving past the zebra crossing?” questions Aravind, who was fined on two similar instances near Banjara Hills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp