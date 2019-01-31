‘We are being slapped e-challans for no fault’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the traffic police in the city have been issuing e-challans to the people flouting the rules on road, many cars and bike drivers in the city decry of being issued e-challan when they are in unavoidable circumstances such as giving way to ambulance at traffic signals and waiting on the road for picking up customers.

Ola and Uber cab drivers complain that though they are driving within the speed limit and following rules, sometimes they are forced to stop near no parking or near traffic junctions to oblige their customers during which time traffic police on patrol capture their license plate and fine them.

“Each of these drivers earn anywhere between `800- `1,000 a day and they have to shell out nearly `1,000 by way of e-challans,’’ Telangana Taxi and Cab drivers Association JAC Shaik Salauddin, said. JAC members met DCP (Traffic) LS Chauhan on Wednesday and submitted a proposal requesting the traffic police to verify such cases and hear the reasons of the drivers who were forced to pay fines.

Apart from Ola and Uber cab drivers, even bike and private car owners also stated there that they were also falsely fined in such instances. “Many of us are stopped at the signal and have to give way for the ambulance. We are aware that we need to give way and move forward. But what if we get a challan for moving past the zebra crossing?” questions Aravind, who was fined on two similar instances near Banjara Hills.