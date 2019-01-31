Workshop on animal rights laws held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Judicial officers and magistrates of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sensitised on various laws that safeguard the rights of the animals during a two-day workshop, which concluded at the Judicial Academy for the State of Telangana and the State of AP on Wednesday.

Twenty-three attended the programme. The sensitisation programme was conducted by the Animal Law Centre (ALC) at NALSAR during the two-day workshop in collaboration with the Telangana State Judicial Academy and Humane Society International - India. It is India’s only and one of a kind law centre.

The workshop, conducted by NG Jayasimha, Director of Animal Law Centre, started with a capacity building workshop which was to deal with issues involving trafficking, atrocities on and exploitation of animals.