Amid startling rise in sexual abuse of minors, another six-year-old assaulted in Hyderabad

Tension prevailed for more than an hour afterwards as the police tried to pacify the locals. 

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old alcoholic allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl on Sunday, in Jagathgirigutta of Cyberabad. It is learnt that the accused Mahipal Reddy approached the girl who was playing outside her house and offered to purchase chocolates for her, only to take her to the terrace of a building and assault her. 

According to the locals, the girl’s family had migrated to the city a few years ago, and was residing at a rented portion in Dattatreya colony of Yellammabanda, under the police limits of Jagathgirigutta. The accused, on the other hand, works as a daily labourer and resides at his sister’s house beside the victim’s residence. It is learnt that he is a chronic alcoholic and is mostly seen sitting quietly on the platform outside the house.

Though he remains intoxicated all the time, he had never misbehaved with anybody in the locality, the locals claim. Even on Saturday evening when the incident occurred, he was spotted sitting on the said platform. It was just minutes later that one of the tenants in his sister’s house noticed suspicious noises from the terrace and went to check. “Behind the overhead tank on the terrace, my husband found Mahipal and the girl without clothes. We immediately alerted other residents and the girl’s parents about the incident,” a resident said.

By the time more people gathered, Mahipal Reddy had fled the spot with the girl and entered another lane. “We chased him and found him in the next lane. There were injuries all over the girl’s body. Even her back was bruised badly, as if he had dragged her on the floor,” said another resident. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot. By then, however, the locals had already beaten Mahipal black and blue, rendering him unconscious. When police tried to shift him to the hospital, the locals protested and obstructed the vehicle, demanding justice for the child. Tension prevailed for more than an hour afterwards as the police tried to pacify the locals. 

2 minor girls sexually harassed in Chirrakunta

Kumrambheem/Wanaparthy: Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a 29-year-old in Chirrakunta village on Sunday, when the parents of the girls were out for work. The accused N Gyaneshwar is absconding. Meanwhile, two days after a 5-year-old was assaulted in Wanaparthy, police arrested the accused - a 40-year-old

