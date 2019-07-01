Black, white and everything in between

By Express News Service

Designer Vedika M recently launched her latest titled, ‘Black, White & Grey.’ The young designer brings out pieces that are comfortable and wearable in your daily wardrobe essentials, all under `8,000.

Her Capsule Collection swears by comfort of use and with the use of soft cottons and comfortable silhouettes this collection is perfect for a regular upgrade of your wardrobe. Come the monsoons, light colours keep you dry and breezy.

As the name suggests, the colour palette revolves around the basics- Black, White & Grey, giving their signature geometric block-prints a subtle monotone- effect. Staying true to the current trends, the designs are what every fashionista would want to try out in their next outing. Check them out.