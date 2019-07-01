GHMC to widen bridge to ease traffic at Liberty Junction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to ease traffic at the Liberty Junction, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to widen the bridge on Hussainsagar Nala and the free left towards Himayatnagar road.

The said proposal, which requires the corporation to acquire 12 properties affected under Road Development Plan (RDP) through private negotiations or acquisitions as per the feasibility, has been approved by the Standing Committee.

The GHMC team after conducting a survey has prepared the plan and same was forwarded to GHMC T&T wing. The GHMC Commissioner has sanctioned the junction improvement work for which a tender is being floated by the corporation.

The properties would be acquired under section 146 and 147 of the GHMC Act and the government properties will also be acquired after duly filing the alienation proposals.

Liberty Junction is one of the major junctions in the city where the traffic gets chaotic from dawn to dusk due to jamming of vehicles coming from Lakdi-ka-pul, the Secretariat and Tank Bund road.