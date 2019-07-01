Home Cities Hyderabad

Metro: Smart-parking plan pushed to the back seat, thanks to drivers’ brawls

The plan was to let users book colour-coded parking bay numbers by paying online or in cash.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ambitious plan to ease parking troubles using the “pre-booking feature” at 24 Metro stations from Nagole to Miyapur was withdrawn by officials as they noticed citizens were getting into brawls over it.
The plan was to let users book colour-coded parking bay numbers by paying online or in cash. However, officials found that citizens were not able to gauge the concept, and were getting into altercations. 

“It was difficult explaining to a vehicle owner why he/she could not use an empty spot. At times, people have also parked their cars in someone else’s pre-booked spot, leading to arguments,” Ramana Reddy, managing director of Park Hyderabad, told Express.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, with a third-party aggregator, Park Hyderabad, had inaugurated the parking system about a month ago, with 4,000 two-wheeler parking bays and 250 four-wheeler parking bays. “The altercations eventually aggravated to physical assault on our employees. People even try to park vehicles between the designated bays, regardless of the damage to their or others’ vehicles,” Reddy said, adding that these incidents led to the app aggregator doing away with the feature.

However, this behaviour is noticed not just at smart-parking facilities, but even at regular parking areas of Metro stations. “Since the parking lot is full almost all the time, I witness an altercation almost every day. It is either between the parking ticket collector and a driver, or between two drivers. Also, very little civic sense prevails in the way people park, leading to this daily commotion,” said Avinash Kumar, a software engineer who travels to Hitec City every day and parks his bike at the Uppal Metro Station.

On whether the smart-parking feature could be successful in the future, Reddy said, “It may be possible in contained parking areas with designated entry and exit points, like the ones we have at Ameerpet or Parade 
Grounds. But it would be impossible to execute in open parking facilities, because it is not possible to have one supervisor for each bay.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metro Hyderabad Metro
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp