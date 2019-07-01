Metro: Smart-parking plan pushed to the back seat, thanks to drivers’ brawls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ambitious plan to ease parking troubles using the “pre-booking feature” at 24 Metro stations from Nagole to Miyapur was withdrawn by officials as they noticed citizens were getting into brawls over it.

The plan was to let users book colour-coded parking bay numbers by paying online or in cash. However, officials found that citizens were not able to gauge the concept, and were getting into altercations.

“It was difficult explaining to a vehicle owner why he/she could not use an empty spot. At times, people have also parked their cars in someone else’s pre-booked spot, leading to arguments,” Ramana Reddy, managing director of Park Hyderabad, told Express.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, with a third-party aggregator, Park Hyderabad, had inaugurated the parking system about a month ago, with 4,000 two-wheeler parking bays and 250 four-wheeler parking bays. “The altercations eventually aggravated to physical assault on our employees. People even try to park vehicles between the designated bays, regardless of the damage to their or others’ vehicles,” Reddy said, adding that these incidents led to the app aggregator doing away with the feature.

However, this behaviour is noticed not just at smart-parking facilities, but even at regular parking areas of Metro stations. “Since the parking lot is full almost all the time, I witness an altercation almost every day. It is either between the parking ticket collector and a driver, or between two drivers. Also, very little civic sense prevails in the way people park, leading to this daily commotion,” said Avinash Kumar, a software engineer who travels to Hitec City every day and parks his bike at the Uppal Metro Station.

On whether the smart-parking feature could be successful in the future, Reddy said, “It may be possible in contained parking areas with designated entry and exit points, like the ones we have at Ameerpet or Parade

Grounds. But it would be impossible to execute in open parking facilities, because it is not possible to have one supervisor for each bay.”