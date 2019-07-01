Taking wings, yet retaining roots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Set in a Hyderabadi palace situated on the outskirts of the city, a sheltered boy grows up in a fairytale, aristocratic world and later, loses his father, eventually rediscovering him through his craft of theatre. Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s bio-play, based on the lives of Mohammad Ali Baig and his father, theatre doyen Qadir Ali Baig was staged in town at Sheraton on June 30 to a packed house.

Back from its two sold-out seasons in London and performances in Dubai and several other cities, the play revolves around the question of whether the son is able to step out of his father’s shadow and find his own voice while maintaining his roots. The play had a special staging on Sunday, June 30 at the Sheraton to mark Qadir Ali Baig’s 35th death anniversary.

The uniqueness of this play is that the protagonist, the storyteller and the actor are the same person. The second striking feature was its stagecraft with a heritage haveli and a plush modern pad divided by the strong metaphor of an oak tree, symbolic of the large looming shadow of a legendary father.

Veteran actress Rashmi Seth as a mother figure brought introspection to her role and Vijay Prasad as a passing mystic, whose appearance is a turning point, was powerful. The play was written by Noor Baig, designed and directed by Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig and produced by Begum Razia Baig.