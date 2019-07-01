Three of Hyderabad family killed in Saudi car crash during Umrah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, three members of a family from Musheerabad were killed in an accident in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when their car hit a camel on the road.

While Syed Zainul Abideen, 70, Atiya Bano, 51, and their elder son Syed Murtuza died on the spot, their younger child escaped with minor injuries. The boy is now admitted to a hospital in the area.

“They were on Umrah and were travelling from Mecca to Madina Munnawarah when the accident happ-ened. The younger child has minor injuries and is safe,” said Atiya’s brother Syed Ali Mustahid, who lives in Musheer-abad.

Mustahid said the family lived in Jeddah and Zainul Abid-een had been working in Saudi Arabia for the last 40 years. “We want the government to arrange for the repatriation of their bodies and the safe return of the child,” he said, adding that if needed, his family was ready to go to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, activist Amjed Ullah Khan sought help from the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah. In response, the CGI Jeddah said, “We have established contact with the family. The child is admitted to a hospital in Makkah. Our medical in-charge is visiting him. All possible assistance is being extended.”

Accidents caused by camels are fairly common in Saudi Arabia. A few months ago, a car collided with a stray camel, killing a woman and injuring four others.