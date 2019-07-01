TS man weds employer’s daughter, ends up in Saudi jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man from Nizamabad was arrested by the Saudi Arabia police after he married his Kafeel’s daughter.

Shaikh Azeemuddin, who worked as a driver for Naser Al Harabi in Jizan befriended his daughter Raja Al Haribi. Azeemuddin returned to Nizamabad in 2019. On May 2, Raja, without the knowledge of her parents, travelled to Nepal to meet Azeemuddin. The duo left for India and got married here.

Her father then lodged a complaint with the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi in 2018, stating that his daughter was kidnapped.

Subsequently, the couple were produced before the Nizamabad court where the woman reportedly said that she had married Azeemuddin with consent. Raja also produced the marriage certificate which was registered with the State Waqf Board. The judge, after due verification, authorised the marriage.

Later, when Azeemuddin and Raja visited Saudi on April 20, he was arrested by the police.