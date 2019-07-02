Buddha Purnima Project to bring Sky Dining to Hyderabad soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding another feather to Hyderabad’s cap, the Buddha Purnima Project — a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority — is all set to bring Sky Dining to the capital city.According to officials of the Buddha Purnima Project (BPP), the Hyderabadis will soon have the opportunity to enjoy the unique and adventurous dining experience in the ‘hanging restaurant’ either at Necklace Road near Sanjeevaiah Park or behind the NTR Gardens on NTR Marg.

“The proposed Sky Dining will bring a new concept-dining experience for the Hyderabadis. While dining in the hanging restaurant, at a height of about 35 to 40 metres, the customers will get a bird’s eye view of the picturesque of surroundings, including Hussainsagar and other important landmarks. As it will also be a rotating restaurant, everyone at the table will be able to enjoy the view from all the angles,” BPP Officer on Duty (OSD) B Harinatha Reddy told Express.

The Sky Dining restaurant, which will be suspended mid-air for the customers to enjoy the one-of-its-kind experience, is a deck with an around 24-seater table that would be elevated to a height of about to 35 to 40 metres by a crane, which is suspended by metal ropes, he explained.

“Already two agencies have approached BPP to set up the Sky Dining restaurant around Hussainsagar. However, we will study all the aspects relating to the proposed project and selection of the site. This entire concept of hanging restaurant will be carefully designed, keeping the security in mind,” he said.

The BPP has identified two sites — behind the NTR Gardens and on the Necklace Road — for the purpose.