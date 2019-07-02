Chain-operated crane topples in Hyderabad, IT corridor traffic goes for a toss
Though the incident happened at 3 am on Tuesday, authorities were clueless on how to move the heavy machinery from the place.
Published: 02nd July 2019 01:08 PM
HYDERABAD: The IT corridor of Hyderabad witnessed chock-a-block traffic on Tuesday morning. The traffic was thrown out of gear on the Gachibowli-Mehdipatnam road as a chain-operated crane lost its balance on an upcoming flyover and turned over on Shaikpet main road.
The crane operator identified as Guruprith Singh, a native of Punjab lost his life in the mishap that took place near D-Mart, Shaikpet.
Though the incident happened at 3 am on Tuesday, authorities were clueless on how to move the heavy machinery from the place. The crane reportedly had the bearing capacity of 153 tonnes.
The traffic that turned snail-paced on Shaikpet road pinched the motorists at Biodiversity junction where the existing carriageway has reduced to 20-30 metres.
Several RTC buses going on this route were re-routed via Jubilee checkpost.