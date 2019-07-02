Home Cities Hyderabad

Chain-operated crane topples in Hyderabad, IT corridor traffic goes for a toss

Though the incident happened at 3 am on Tuesday, authorities were clueless on how to move the heavy machinery from the place.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad crane accident,

The overturned crane on Shaikpet road in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT corridor of Hyderabad witnessed chock-a-block traffic on Tuesday morning. The traffic was thrown out of gear on the Gachibowli-Mehdipatnam road as a chain-operated crane lost its balance on an upcoming flyover and turned over on Shaikpet main road. 

The crane operator identified as Guruprith Singh, a native of Punjab lost his life in the mishap that took place near D-Mart, Shaikpet. 

Though the incident happened at 3 am on Tuesday, authorities were clueless on how to move the heavy machinery from the place. The crane reportedly had the bearing capacity of 153 tonnes. 

The traffic that turned snail-paced on Shaikpet road pinched the motorists at Biodiversity junction where the existing carriageway has reduced to 20-30 metres. 

Several RTC buses going on this route were re-routed via Jubilee checkpost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad crane accident Hyderabad accident Gachibowli-Mehdipatnam road Shaikpet road
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp