Crane operator killed as 50-tonne girder falls on him in Hyderabad

The 150-tonne capacity crane lost its balance when it was placing the girder and was noticed by the driver.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad crane accident, shaikpet

The toppled crane in Hyderabad's Shaikpet in which the operator died. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: In a freak incident, a 45-year-old operator died here Tuesday when a massive heavy duty crane toppled and fell sideways as it was attempting to place a 50-tonne heavy girder (beam) on the flyover structure. 

The incident which occurred at 3 am during the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) work on the main road of Shaikpet led to the death of Gurpreet Singh, the crane operator.

According to eyewitnesses and officials, the 150-tonne capacity crane lost its balance when it was placing the girder and was noticed by the driver. In a bid to save himself, he jumped out of his cabin, when the machine started tilting. 

Singh, who was running away from the machine, however, died on the spot as the girder fell on him.

Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan announced an ex gratia of Rs 13 lakh to the kin of the deceased, who hailed from Punjab.

The incident led to heavy traffic snarls grid-locking the IT corridor of the city. 

