Decayed body bound with chains found

A body of an unidentified person in a highly decomposed condition, with his hands and legs chained, was found on the outskirts of Rachakonda village.

HYDERABAD:  A body of an unidentified person in a highly decomposed condition, with his hands and legs chained, was found on the outskirts of Rachakonda village. Police suspect the man was murdered around 20 days ago. 

The body was found on the outskirts of Rachakonda village, in the thick forest area located between Choutuppal and Narayanpuram. Police suspect the man was tied and dumped at this spot. 
However, it has not been established if the man was killed and dumped or left to die. Observing the condition of the body, it is suspected that the man could be a mentally-ill person. A case is registered and a probe is underway, said P Sattaiah, ACP, Choutuppal.
 

