Forest and police officials plant saplings

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:22 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : A day after Sirpur TRS MLA Konneru Konappa’s brother Krishna attacked a woman forest range officer, over 700 forest and police personnel under the supervision of Warangal range IG Y Nagi Reddy visited Sarasala village and went about planting saplings.The work, which was marred by violence let loose by the villagers against the forest staff headed by Krishna on Sunday, went on without any hitch on Monday.  

About 500 forest staff and 200 policemen reached the 20 hectare patch of land. 
“At the end of the day, saplings were planted in about half of the area and rest will be completed tomorrow,” Kagaznagar DFO Raja Ramana Reddy said.According to him, if the tribals were cultivating the land for decades, then they would have ownership rights. The farmers who are creating trouble are non-tribals with political backing. Even if the tribals are cultivating the land, they should have the ownership certificates or they would be evicted in accordance with the provisions of the law, he said.

TJAC demands action
Meanwhile, the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) members, led by Ajmera Shyam Naik and S Ashok, staged a protest in front of the forest office, demanding the government to take stringent action against the accused involved in incident.Nizamabad’s Telangana Employees JAC also organised a rally in Nizamabad, condemning the attack on forest officials in Kumrambheem district on Monday.

