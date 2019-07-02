Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad working on tech to detect early malfunctioning implants

Early detection of premature failure or malfunctioning prosthetic implants without surgery helps patients avoid reverse surgery, a remedial measure that is more expensive. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad are developing new technologies for bio-compatible implants that will enable early detection of malfunctions through non-invasive monitoring and diagnosis. 

Early detection of premature failure or malfunctioning prosthetic implants without surgery can help patients avoid reverse surgery, a remedial measure that can be more expensive and painful than the first time surgery.

A huge number of knee, hip and other bone replacements are conducted in India and across the world every year. The replacements are done mostly on patients aged above 60 years. While the expected durability of the implant is up to 20 years, early failure is observed and sometimes, even immediate failure of implant is also noticed.

This happens due to the lower hardness of the implant and its reaction with the body fluid and organs. The common solution to detect the premature failure of the implant is reverse surgery, which is more expensive and painful than first time surgery.

“IIT Hyderabad Researchers are working towards early detection of malfunctioning implant without surgery, which can solve this problem. For this purpose, a bio-compatible implant with sensing property and high hardness will be the best choice,” researchers said.

Early detection can help save money
Early detection of premature failure or malfunctioning prosthetic implants without surgery helps patients avoid reverse surgery, a remedial measure that is more expensive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad implants
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp