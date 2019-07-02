Home Cities Hyderabad

Kothagudem MLA booked for obstructing plantation drive

Later, Rao came to know that Kothagudem MLA Venkateswara Rao, his son, and three others had closed the foundation of the wall, and also abused an official.

Forest officials building a wall in Chatakonda forest range in Kothagudem | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  After Kothagudem MLA and TRS leader, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, his son Raghava, and three others allegedly abused the forest staff at Lothuvagu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, forest staff have taken up cudgels seeking reining in of politicians who bully and assault staff on duty. The Laxmidevipalli police have registered a case against them based on the complaint of the Chantakonda deputy range officer MRP Rao, accusing them of obstructing their duties.

On Monday, when the forest officials began constructing a protective wall at Lothuvagu, one, Punem Srinu, former Laxmidevipalli MPTC, reached the spot with 80 villagers and halted the works. An argument broke out between the villagers and officials after deputy range officer reached the spot. The villagers alleged they had pattas for the lands where the wall was being built while officials maintained the lands were a property of the forest department. Soon, the crowd dispersed and Rao returned home. 

Later, Rao came to know that Kothagudem MLA Venkateswara Rao, his son, and three others had closed the foundation of the wall, and also abused an official. When Rao reached the spot, the MLA and his son had left. Later, Rao reportedly received threat calls from the MLA, asking the police to leave immediately.

