Rangareddy district court judge blamed for staffer’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young man at Rangareddy district committed suicide in the court premises after alleged harassment from a judge and delay in payment of salary.

The deceased, identified as Bandi Shekar, 26, was found hanging at his residence in Meerpet on Monday morning. Police recovered a note from the spot, purportedly written by Shekar which stated that the judge was abusing him.

Shekar’s family alleged that though he was appointed as an assistant in the court, the judge was forcing him to do her personal work and used to abuse him. The family of the deceased tried to stage a protest at the district court complex, but the police foiled their attempt.

According to them, he was a resident of Meerpet and worked as a driver to the Principal Sessions Judge of the Rangareddy district court. On Saturday, his elder brother Raju, who also works in the court, fell sick and was admitted to the hospital. Shekar accompanied his brother to the hospital during the night. As a result, he went to work at the judge’s residence late on Sunday morning. Irked by this, the judge allegedly abused him.