Home Cities Hyderabad

Rangareddy district court judge blamed for staffer’s suicide

Family of the deceased alleged that though he was appointed as an assistant in the court, the judge was forcing him to do her personal work and used to abuse him.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the deceased court employee stage a protest at the Rangareddy court complex on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A young man at Rangareddy district committed suicide in the court premises after alleged harassment from a judge and delay in payment of salary.

The deceased, identified as Bandi Shekar, 26, was found hanging at his residence in Meerpet on Monday morning. Police recovered a note from the spot, purportedly written by Shekar which stated that the judge was abusing him.

Shekar’s family alleged that though he was appointed as an assistant in the court, the judge was forcing him to do her personal work and used to abuse him. The family of the deceased tried to stage a protest at the district court complex, but the police foiled their attempt.

According to them, he was a resident of Meerpet and worked as a driver to the Principal Sessions Judge of the Rangareddy district court. On Saturday, his elder brother Raju, who also works in the court, fell sick and was admitted to the hospital. Shekar accompanied his brother to the hospital during the night. As a result, he went to work at the judge’s residence late on Sunday morning. Irked by this, the judge allegedly abused him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harassment Judge Harassment Suicide
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp