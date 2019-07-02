RR dist SEZ farmers stage protest for compensation
The protesting farmers have also submitted a memorandum to the Rangareddy District Collector D S Lokesh Kumar, who assured to solve their all their issues.
HYDERABAD: Over 70 farmers, who had given their lands to the Telangana government for development of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have now claimed that they have not been compensated as promised. A large number of farmers protested during the Prajavani programme on the premises of the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) office at Chevella on Monday. The protesting farmers have also submitted a memorandum to the Rangareddy District Collector D S Lokesh Kumar, who assured to solve their all their issues.