Geeks have a whale of a time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Five students from Oakridge International School in the city recently attended the unique ‘MIT Steam Festival’ held in Warsaw. The British School Warsaw (TBS) hosted the first Europe and Middle East regional Nord Anglia MIT Steam Festival in collaboration with MIT recently.

The theme of the event was ‘Pioneers of Tomorrow’. The festival exposed Nord Anglia Education (NAE) students to the MIT way of thinking, doing and being. The festival hosted over 200 students from 12 schools from around the Middle East and Europe. Over the course of five days, students were showcased a range of STEAM technologies – those in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – and creative approaches to problem-solving. Students were introduced to drones, their functions and also taught how to code one. They were also given a glimpse into the world of autonomous vehicles and coding.

“It was an amazing experience to work in teams from all over the world and present wearable technology, transport, marketing and engineering ideas to solve the breakout of Cholera in a location,” said participants Sehajpreet Singh and Gurmehak Singh.“We had many workshops including engineering (bridge building), marketing, programming, wearable technology, working with drones, curiosity cube, 3D printing, and so much more,” said Isha Matta, another participant.