Home Cities Hyderabad

Geeks have a whale of a time

Students from Oakridge International School take part in a coding festival in Poland

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Five students from Oakridge International School in the city recently attended the unique ‘MIT Steam Festival’ held in Warsaw. The British School Warsaw (TBS) hosted the first Europe and Middle East regional Nord Anglia MIT Steam Festival in collaboration with MIT recently.

The theme of the event was ‘Pioneers of Tomorrow’. The festival exposed Nord Anglia Education (NAE) students to the MIT way of thinking, doing and being. The festival hosted over 200 students from 12 schools from around the Middle East and Europe. Over the course of five days, students were showcased a range of STEAM technologies – those in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – and creative approaches to problem-solving. Students were introduced to drones, their functions and also taught how to code one. They were also given a glimpse into the world of autonomous vehicles and coding. 

“It was an amazing experience to work in teams from all over the world and present wearable technology, transport, marketing and engineering ideas to solve the breakout of Cholera in a location,” said participants Sehajpreet Singh and Gurmehak Singh.“We had many workshops including engineering (bridge building), marketing, programming, wearable technology, working with drones, curiosity cube, 3D printing, and so much more,” said Isha Matta, another participant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp