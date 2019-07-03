Jackfruit flour and more score high on health

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The menu at Fab Cafe is a delight for any foodie who wants to eat healthy. The liberal use of quinoa, and vegetables like lotus stems and sweet potatoes to recreate common dishes have paid off richly. The food is not only light and nutritious, but agrees with the taste buds too. One of the unique features of the menu is that they use jackfruit flour instead of the regular all-purpose flour and wheat flour. Jackfruit seed flour is packed with nutrients and is gluten free. So, if you are having Chicken Momos there, you will notice that the dough covering, made from jackfruit flour and root starches, is thicker and has more texture. It is served with an amazing spinach and garlic dip. The Shakarkandi Tarbooz Salad turned out to be a meal in itself.

The dish has roasted sweet potato cubes drenched in a citrus dressing, juicy water melon pieces and a handful of pumpkin seeds. The Jhalmuri Salad is the ideal snack mixture which you can gobble up without counting the calories. The mixture has puffed quinoa, makhana, peanuts, onion, tomato and coriander coming together in a citrus dressing. The papdis in the Tri-grain Papdi Chaat Medley, which are made of kuttu, jowar and bajra, were crispier and denser than the normal ones. The Spicy Sprout Filled Golgappas, which came with pomegranate, pineapple and mint water, touched the right spicy and sweet notes.

In the main course, Kathal Quinoa Biryani and Six Grain Paranthas were served with Chicken Chettinad curry. In this city of Biryanis, the quinoa Biryani might take some time to find fans. However, the paranthas, made from whole wheat, gram, soyabean, oats and ragi, were delicious and had zero oil. The Chettinad curry was flavourful without being too spicy.

Apart from a wide range of creatively done dishes, they have an impressive number of beverages. Their Kokum Coconut coolant is a treat for coconut lovers. The restaurant, which also offers cold coffees and vegan shakes, has a kids menu too. The dessert section has Caramelised Banana Cake, Fruit Payasam and others. The Fruit Payasam seems to be inspired by Elaneer Payasam, with tender coconut being replaced by fresh fruits. They also have two varieties of artisan ice cream — Berry Ice Cream and Coconut Caramel Ice Cream.

The interiors of the restaurant is earthy and full of light. In case you are lucky to be seated by the windows, you can enjoy a panoramic view of Banjara Hills.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

