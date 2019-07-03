Home Cities Hyderabad

Mumbai rains: Five flights from Hyderabad cancelled

With record rainfall recorded in Mumbai, as many as 13 flights to the city were diverted to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Three of these were international flights, a well-placed source told Express. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With record rainfall recorded in Mumbai, as many as 13 flights to the city were diverted to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Three of these were international flights, a well-placed source told Express. 
The diversions were the consequence to a flight having skid off a runway at the Mumbai airport. One of the runways in the city was shut down. Five flights from Hyderabad to Mumbai were cancelled while many others were delayed because of a cascading effect. 

“All the 13 diverted flights had taken off in the evening at around 5:30 pm. The passengers of international flights were accommodated at a nearby hotel as their turnaround times are higher than domestic flights,” the source added.

RGIA issued an advisory on Twitter about the same.  While commuters took to Twitter to complain of the circumstance. RGIA replied back, saying that the decision to deplane passengers was up to the airlines.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RGIA flights
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp