Mumbai rains: Five flights from Hyderabad cancelled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With record rainfall recorded in Mumbai, as many as 13 flights to the city were diverted to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Three of these were international flights, a well-placed source told Express.

The diversions were the consequence to a flight having skid off a runway at the Mumbai airport. One of the runways in the city was shut down. Five flights from Hyderabad to Mumbai were cancelled while many others were delayed because of a cascading effect.

“All the 13 diverted flights had taken off in the evening at around 5:30 pm. The passengers of international flights were accommodated at a nearby hotel as their turnaround times are higher than domestic flights,” the source added.

RGIA issued an advisory on Twitter about the same. While commuters took to Twitter to complain of the circumstance. RGIA replied back, saying that the decision to deplane passengers was up to the airlines.