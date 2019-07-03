Now, stop line to glow at KBR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an innovative initiative, the Hyderabad traffic police have installed special LED lights on the stop line ahead of the zebra crossing at KBR park junction, which blinks red, orange and green, giving indication to drivers and walkers.

The initiative was taken up as part of a pilot project to encourage commuters to stop behind the stop line and give way to pedestrians and also discourage jaywalking on junctions.

In the new system, the LED on the road, gleams up in the same colours as shown by the traffic signal. The lights correspond to the instruction given by the traffic signal encouraging people to follow the same to the T. It thus lightens up in green, orange and red colours indicating, Go, slow down and stop.

At present it is only on the KBR junction and on the lane opposite to LV Prasad eye hospital.