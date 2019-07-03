Ten new printers: RC card backlog to clear soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expect your RC cards to arrive to your home in the next 30 days as the transport department plans to purchase 10 more printers at the cost of `15 lakh to clear the massive backlog of 2.3 lakh cards that are yet to be printed. The printers will be introduced strategically at the RTA offices in Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Mancherial to print close to 1 lakh cards.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Transport, Vemmula Prashanth Reddy at a press conference on Tuesday. The minister noted that there were close to 50,000, 12,000 and 30,000 cards yet to be printed in the three districts.

A total sanction of `23 crore has also been received by the department to make the RTA experience user-friendly. “We are going to form district-level and state-level committees to look into various difficulties faced by people and find solutions,” added Reddy.

The department will also start a helpline and a grievance email address for people to register their concerns directly. A chat bot will also be developed for quick redressal of queries.