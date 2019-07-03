Home Cities Hyderabad

Ten new printers: RC card backlog to clear soon

A chat bot will also be developed for quick redressal of queries.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expect your RC cards to arrive to your home in the next 30 days as the transport department plans to purchase 10 more printers at the cost of `15 lakh to clear the massive backlog of 2.3 lakh cards that are yet to be printed. The printers will be introduced strategically at the RTA offices in Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Mancherial to print close to 1 lakh cards.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Transport, Vemmula Prashanth Reddy at a press conference on Tuesday. The minister noted that there were close to 50,000, 12,000 and 30,000 cards yet to be printed in the three districts. 

A total sanction of `23 crore has also been received by the department to make the RTA experience user-friendly. “We are going to form district-level and state-level committees to look into various difficulties faced by people and find solutions,” added Reddy.

The department will also start a helpline and a grievance email address for people to register their concerns directly. A chat bot will also be developed for quick redressal of queries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp